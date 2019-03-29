More on Lassonde Industries Q4 results

Lassonde Industries (OTC:LSDAF) says that 2018 sales were in line with expectations, whereas operating profit had an impact of input & transportation cost pressures, mainly in U.S. operations.

Q4 sales is up 6% Y/Y to $426.8M including $25.6M added from OOB acquisition completed in 2018 for $152.8M; excluding OOB's sales and favourable foreign exchange impact, sales were down 2.5% mainly due to 7.4% decrease in US sales of branded and private label products.

Operating margin declines ~445bps to 6% largely due to lower sales and increase in input costs, particularly apple concentrates, resin for manufacture plastic bottles, and transportation costs.

For 2019, Lassonde expects sales growth rate to be slightly above 2018.

The Company anticipates use of investing cash flows could reach between $45M-$55M in 2019

