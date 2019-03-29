Fed's Quarles, while patient, says rate hike may be needed "at some point"

While Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Randal Quarles says he's "very comfortable remaining patient at this point and monitoring the incoming data," he's also optimistic about the outlook for the U.S. economy.

"My sense is that further increases in the policy rate may be necessary at some point, a stance I believe is consistent with my optimistic view of the economy's growth potential and momentum," he said in a speech in New York.

Muted inflation is one reason the Fed can afford to remain patient and monitor incoming data.

He sees inflation, as measured by core personal consumption expenditures, at 1.8 percent, "roughly consistent" with the Fed's 2% objective.

