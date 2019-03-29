Earnings News | On the Move | Tech

SITO Mobile +9% post Q4 results

|About: SITO Mobile, Ltd. (SITO)|By:, SA News Editor

SITO Mobile (SITO +9.8%) reports Q4 revenue decrease of 24.4% to $11.12M, due to a reduction in the average spending per customer.

Q4 Gross margin improved by 390 bps to 50.3%, reflecting higher gross margins in new client engagements.

Loss from operations reduced to $1.27M from $6.93M a year ago. The decrease was due to an overall decrease in office and employee compensation expense.

Q4 Adj. EBITDA was $145.5k, compared to loss of $1.97M last year same quarter.

Company has cash and cash equivalents of $2.6M, as of December 31, 2018.

Previously: SITO Mobile beats by $0.05, misses on revenue (March 29)

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox