New Jersey casinos buzzing in March

Online and brick-and-mortar sports book operators in New Jersey are upbeat about current betting traffic trends, according to Morgan Stanley.

MS analyst Thomas Allen points to high Atlantic City occupancy rates and strong food & beverage revenue during the month to add to the strong March Madness betting action.

Allen says media companies think the engagement rate by sports bettors with the NCAA tournament is much higher than what was seen during the Super Bowl.

Allen reports that net win margins are in the 2.5% to 4.0% range for sports netting, suggesting a significant portion (estimated at 30% to 50%) of monthly reported handle is promotions. Win margins are anticipated to recover after the investments in customer acquisitions by sports book operators normalizes.

