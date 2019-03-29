JPMorgan, Nomura get nod from China for brokerage JVs

JPMorgan Chase (JPM +0.2% ) and Nomura (NMR -0.3% ) get regulatory approval from China to set up majority-owned brokerage joint venture in China, Reuters reports, citing a statement from the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

In November, Beijing allowed UBS to hold a majority stake in a securities joint venture, the first foreign bank to gain approval under new rules announced in 2017.

JPMorgan says the venture will allow it to offer "a complete set of services and solutions" to clients.

Nomura's China joint venture will initially focus on the wealth management business, then would expand with the goal of becoming a "full-fledged brokerage."

