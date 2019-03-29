Aileron Therapeutics announces pricing of $26M private placement

Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) has entered into a securities purchase agreement with a group of institutional accredited investors for the private placement of $26M of Aileron common stock and warrants.

Company will be selling in the private placement 11,838,582 units of its common stock and warrants for a combined price of $2.01 per unit.

The private placement is expected to close on or about April 2, 2019.

Aileron expects to use the net proceeds from the financing to fund the further advancement of its ALRN-6924 clinical trials and research programs.