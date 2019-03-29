Petrobras launches second bid to sell LPG gas unit

Petrobras (PBR +0.9% ) says it has begun a second attempt to sell its liquefied petroleum gas distribution unit after an initial deal last year was ended by antitrust concerns.

The Brazilian firm said in a filing that it had launched the "teaser" phase for the sale of Liquigas Distribuidora, which provides potential bidders with basic information about the asset and paves the way for formal bids.

PBR had agreed in 2016 to sell the unit to local rival Ultrapar Participacoes, but the 2.8B real ($720M) deal was blocked by Brazil's antitrust watchdog in February 2018.

Liquigas Distribuidora operates in 25 of 26 Brazilian states, with 23 operating centers and 4,800 authorized re-sellers.