First Majestic Silver posts big rise in reserves

First Majestic Silver (AG -0.3% ) reports its proven and probable reserves increased 46% to 170.9M silver equiv. oz. in 2018 at its existing Mexico properties, and measured and indicated resources climbed 82% to 259.8M silver equiv. oz.

AG says the gains reflect the incorporation of the high grade reserves of the San Dimas mine after its acquisition last May and the results of the infill exploration and development programs, offset by factors including the elimination of reserves from La Guitarra, which was put in care and maintenance in August 2018, as well as the impact of lower metal price assumptions.

For 2019, AG plans to invest $26.2M towards exploration to drill ~188K meters across its core Mexican assets.