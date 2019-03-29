Strike set for April 8 at Shell's Pernis oil refinery, union says

Workers at Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDS.A) Pernis oil refinery - the largest in Europe - and the Moerdijk chemical plant in the Netherlands will go on strike beginning April 8 in a bid for higher wages, Dutch labor union CNV says.

Production at the 400K bl/day refinery and the chemical plant will be reduced and kept lower until an agreement is reached, the union says.

Unions had given Shell until Thursday night to respond to their demands, including a 5% wage hike, but Shell maintained its earlier offer of 2% more pay this year and a 2.5% raise in 2020.