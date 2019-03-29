Kudlow wants Fed to cut interest rates by 50 basis points: Axios

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says he wants the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates by 50 basis points "immediately," Axios reports.

Last week, the Fed's FOMC kept the federal funds target rate at 2.25%-2.5%; the last hike was a 25 bps hike in December.

Kudlow says the Fed shouldn't have set the overnight interest rate past 2%.

Though the Fed has paused plans to raise interest rates, its FOMC members haven't indicated a willingness to cut rates.

