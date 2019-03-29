XPO increasingly attractive as takeover target, Jefferies analyst says

XPO Logistics is maintained with a Buy rating at Jefferies but the firm cuts its stock price target to $92 from $120, saying XPO is caught in a "perfect storm" with its largest customer downsizing the majority of its business and increasing macro and currency headwinds.

But shares have slumped 55% over the last six months, underperforming logistics peers, and now trades at 5.5x estimated FY 2020 enterprise value to EBITDA, implying discounts of 46% to logistics peers and 20% to U.S. trucking peers, according to Jefferies analyst David Kerstens.

XPO looks increasingly attractive as a takeover target, Kerstens says, and as a result, XPO put its acquisition strategy on hold and will partly utilize its $8B acquisition war chest for share buybacks of up to $2.5B.