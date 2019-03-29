CONSOL Energy raises borrowing capacity, cuts cost of capital

CONSOL Energy (CEIX +1.3% ) is higher after saying it negotiated a $100M increase in its borrowing capacity after revising its revolving credit facilities and its term loan A and B facilities.

CEIX says the amendment will reduce its cost of capital through lower interest rates, improve financial and operational flexibility through extended maturity dates and covenant changes, and enhance liquidity.

The company says the refinancing, its $110M sweep payment on TLB made in February and $7M of second lien debt repurchase in January will result in a ~$15M overall reduction of annualized interest expense.