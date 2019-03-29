Good news/bad news: Manufacturing slows, home sales rise

Economic data portrayed a dimmer manufacturing picture as both the Dallas Fed and Richmond Fed survey print for March showed weaker-than-expected growth and the March Chicago purchasing manager index fell more than expected.

Stronger-than-expected: March consumer sentiment rose, exceeding consensus, a datapoint that makes sense in that fewer people than expected filed initial jobless claims in the past week.

January trade deficit at $51.1B turned out narrower than $59.9B consensus and improved from $59.9B in December.

February new home sales surged to 667K vs. 615K expected and January's figure was revised upward to 636K from 607K.

Inline: Q4 2018 GDP growth of 2.2% matched consensus, though it fell from previous estimate of 2.6%.

Depends: Though the S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller HPI came in at +0.1% for January, weaker than the +0.3% estimate, that could help boost the housing market as a slower rise in home prices and rises in wages could make houses a little more affordable.

On the other hand, the January FHFA Housing Price Index rose 0.6% M/M, exceeding consensus of +0.4%; it's good if you sold a house in January, but could reduce demand if that trend continues at that pace.

Weaker-than-expected: February Chicago Fed National Activity Index came in with a surprise drop on Monday and the March Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey and the March Richmond Fed Manufacturing Survey index both rose, but not as much as expected.

March consumer confidence also came in short vs. consensus.

February housing starts also disappointed, though January starts were revised upward; also February pending home sales fell 1.0%, steeper than the expected decline of 0.8%.

Q4 current account deficit of -$134.4B was wider than the consensus for -$133.6B.

January core personal consumption expenditures came in at 0.1%, weaker than the 0.2% expected as February income rose 0.2% M/M, less than the 0.3% consensus.

Chicago PMI dipped to 58.7, less than the 60.3 estimate; compares with prior reading of 64.7.