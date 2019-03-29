3M slips as J.P. Morgan's Tusa grows more bearish

3M (MMM -0.5% ) is the day's biggest loser amid strong gains for the 30 Dow stocks after J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa doubles down on his bearish view of the stock, citing continued evidence of "structurally lower profit growth" as the company faces an "increasingly apparent trade-off between top line growth and margins."

Tusa, known for his early and prescient bearish call on GE, reiterates the Underweight rating he has held on 3M since September 2017 and cuts his price target to $154 - easily the lowest on Wall Street, according to FactSet - from $158.

Seasonality, which is typically consistent for "this short cycle player," suggests an EPS result well below consensus at ~$10, Tusa says, adding that the company's "earnings curve continues to have a downward slope."