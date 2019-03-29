TG Therapeutics conference call April 1 on umbralisib in marginal zone lymphoma
Mar. 29, 2019 4:14 PM ETTG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX)TGTXBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor6 Comments
- TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) will host a conference call on Monday, April 1, at 12:00 pm ET to discuss interim data from a Phase 2b clinical trial, UNITY-NHL, evaluating umbralisib in patients with marginal zone lymphoma (MZL), a type of slow-growing non-Hodgkin lymphoma, who have received at least one prior anti-CD20 regimen.
- The data are being presented at AACR in Atlanta.
- In February, the company announced that the MZL cohort met the primary endpoint of objective response rate (ORR). The final analysis will be completed later this year after all participants have received at least nine cycles of follow-up.
- Shares are up 1% after hours.