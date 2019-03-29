Sabra settlement with Senior Care Centers gets court approval

A bankruptcy court approves Sabra Health Care's (NASDAQ:SBRA) settlement with Senior Care Centers, Sabra announces.

The settlement approved by the court provides for, among other things, payments to Sabra totaling $9.5M, of which $5M will be payable with the sale and associated transition of the Senior Care Centers sale facilities scheduled to close on April 1, 2019.

The remaining $4.5M will be paid on or before July 1, 2019.

In connection with the settlement payments, Sabra will recognize $6.2M of post-petition rent.

Senior Care Centers filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Dec. 4, 2018.

