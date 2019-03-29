Nicholas Financial gets new credit line, to exit TX, VA markets

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) enters a new $175M senior secured credit facility and, as a result, paid off its prior credit facility.

A newly formed special-purpose financing subsidiary entered into the facility on March 29 to act as the borrower.

Under the new credit facility, the lenders agreed to extend to the borrower a line of credit of up to $175M, which will be used to purchase motor vehicle retail installment sales contracts from the company on a revolving basis.

The obligations under the credit facility are secured by substantially all of the assets of the borrower.

Separately, Nicholas Financial expects to incur ~$6.1M in one-time charge-offs for the fiscal quarter ending March 31 as a result of updating its charge-off policy to charge off accounts 121 or more days past due or upon bankruptcy of the account debtor.

The company also plans to close four branches as of March 31 as it exits the Texas and Virginia markets. It has accrued ~$0.3M related to future lease obligations and severance payments.