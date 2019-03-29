Trump grants new permit for Keystone XL pipeline

Pres. Trump issues a new presidential permit allowing construction of TransCanada's (NYSE:TRP) controversial Keystone XL pipeline, hoping to speed up development of the pipeline which would ship crude oil from western Canada's tar sands to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The new permit supersedes a previous permit for the pipeline issued in March 2017 that was invalidated when a federal judge blocked the project in November and ordered a new environmental review, saying the Trump administration had not fully considered potential oil spills and other impacts.

TRP says Trump's action "clarifies the national importance of Keystone XL and aims to bring more than 10 years of environmental review to closure."