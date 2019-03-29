Ocwen Financial settles with Massachusetts AG

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) agrees to settle, without admitting liability, a lawsuit filed against it by the Massachusetts Attorney General in April 2017.

The matter involved certain legacy servicing activities, the company said.

The resolution includes a payment of $675,000 to Massachusetts, a loan modification program for certain eligible Massachusetts borrowers, and certain already-completed relief.

"While Ocwen believes that it has sound legal and factual defenses, we concluded that settling this matter in order to avoid the distraction and expense of litigation is in the best interest of Ocwen and its constituents, and resolves another legacy matter," according to a company statement.