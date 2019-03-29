Broadcom upsizes debt sale to $11B, third-biggest of year

After reportedly initially looking at an issue of $5B-$7B in debt, Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) sold $11B today in the third-largest deal of 2019.

The chipmaker priced the offering across five tranches: $2B in two-year fixed notes, $1.5B in three-year notes, $2B in five-year notes, $2.5B in seven-year notes, and $3B in 10-year notes.

The company stopped short of issuance on the long end, where the curve gets quite steep for technology and particularly those companies rated like Broadcom (which is a notch above junk) -- and paid a low 2 basis points in new-issue concession.

And the surprising size of the issue reminded Bloomberg's Brian Smith of the $11B Friday deal Qualcomm made in May of 2017 to fund its planned acquisition of NXP Semiconductors.