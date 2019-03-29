Corn futures plunge following USDA reports; wheat, soybeans slip

Ag futures saw extra volatility today after the USDA released two of its most market-moving reports for the year, the annual Prospective Planting report and the quarterly Grain Stocks report.

May corn fell 4.6% to a four-month low $3.57/bushel in Chicago trade in reaction to Grain Stocks report, which showed corn stocks in all positions on March 1 totaled 8.6B bushels, down 3% from a year ago and well above trade expectations of 8.33B bushels.

The USDA also said farmers planned to boost their corn plantings by 4.1%, but severe flooding in the U.S. Midwest may curtail final acreage.

Also, soybean futures fell 1.1% after the USDA reported stocks of 2.72B bushels, the largest on record for the time period and above market forecasts for 2.68B, while wheat slipped 0.6% as stocks stood at 1.59B bushels, the second-biggest in 31 years.

ETFs: DBA, CORN, WEAT, SOYB, OTCPK:JJGTF, RJA, DAG, JJA, GRU, OTC:AGA, FUD, UAG, USAG, AGF, TAGS, OTC:ADZ