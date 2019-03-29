Colorado House approves bill revamping Colorado oil regulations

A bill overhauling how oil and gas will be regulated in Colorado won final approval in the state House today, moving it one step closer to the desk of Gov. Polis, who has supported the legislation.

The state Senate will now consider amendments added in the House session last night.

The legislation gives local communities greater control over drilling permits and reduces the number of people with industry ties on the state's oil and gas commission while requiring more emphasis on health, safety and the environment.

Colorado's rural-urban divide is reflected in the arguments between those who believe drilling has crept too close to backyards and schools and risks marring the environment and those who tout its economic benefits for rural areas.

Acreage holders in Colorado's Denver-Julesburg Basin include APC, NBL, XOG, BCEI, SRCI, HPR, PDCE.