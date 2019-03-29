AAC Holdings revises income statements as part of review

AAC Holdings (NYSE:AAC) is making preliminary revisions to its income statements over the past few years as part of a fuller review of its restatements.

Changes will increase the company's reported net income for the first three quarters of 2018, by $11.8M. It also will raise net income for 2017 by $14.3M, and lower net income for 2016 by $13.5M.

Those changes aren't due to misconduct, the company says, but rather due to estimates of accounts receivable, provision for doubtful accounts and revenue.

It will result in a cut of about $24.7M to stockholders' equity on its Jan. 1, 2016, balance sheet.

But the changes won't affect previously reported net operating cash flows.