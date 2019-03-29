Magellan may add Permian Basin origin point to proposed Voyager pipeline

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) says it will evaluate adding a new origin point near Midland, Tex., as it extends an open season of its proposed 500-mile Voyager crude pipeline from the Cushing, Okla., storage hub to Houston.

MMP says it is responding to shippers' requests in evaluating another Midland origin point "to provide further supply flexibility" from the Permian Basin.

The extension adds two months to Voyager’s open season, which could draw shippers to a system with an initial capacity of at least 300K bbl/day.

The announcement comes just days after MMP said the Permian Gulf Pipeline was unlikely to proceed as it was proposed and cut its capex plan by $450M over two years.