Fundamental uncertainties outweigh CEO departure at Wells, analysts say

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) fell 1.5% in today's trade even following the surprise departure of CEO Tim Sloan, as analysts are uncertain about what the move means for the bank's longer-term fundamental outlook.

Raymond James analyst David Long upgraded WFC to Market Perform after being at Underperform since at least April 2016, as Sloan's retirement will "improve investor sentiment and reduce regulatory scrutiny, as the bank searches outside the company for a successor," although any enthusiasm over the CEO move is tempered by "still inferior fundamental performance."

But Deutsche Bank's Matt O'Connor downgraded WFC to Hold after maintaining a Buy outlook since September 2016, as a new CEO should help speed the process of addressing regulatory issues but "the timing may be pushed out" as cost savings targets are re-evaluated, and "near-term revenue may suffer from uncertainty surrounding new leadership and potential changes."

A turnaround will not be easy for whoever takes the helm, particularly with the Fed-imposed asset cap that will keep the bank from growing its balance sheet until it proves risk management controls are improved; Citi analyst Keith Horowitz does not expect to see the asset cap lifted until mid-2020.

"It does seem that Wells Fargo management has lost the confidence of regulators," Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari says. "It will be important to put in a CEO that can regain that confidence."