Renesas closes on $6.3B acquisition of IDT

Renesas Electronics (OTCPK:RNECY) has closed on its $6.3B cash/debt acquisition of Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI), following approvals by IDT's shareholders and relevant regulators.

IDT becomes a wholly owned subsidiary of Renesas, and Dr. Sailesh Chittipeddi will lead IDT as president and CEO while joining Renesas as executive VP.

Renesas has said it expects positive impact in the area of $250M in non-GAAP operating income per year on a run-rate basis. The deal is expected to be highly accretive to pro forma non-GAAP gross margin, EPS and free cash flows immediately.