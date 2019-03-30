May eyes fourth vote on Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May is considering taking her European Union withdrawal bill back to Parliament for a fourth time, according to reports out of the UK.

MPs are set to hold another series of non-binding votes on various Brexit options in the Commons on Monday that could give her an indication of where there is room to negotiate.

May has until April 12 to seek a longer extension to avoid the UK leaving the European Union without a deal.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP