Southwest grounds Boeing 737 MAX jets until end of May

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) says it will was pull its 34 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets from the company's flight schedules through the end of May, according to Reuters. An earlier timeline had the Boeing 737 MAX jets grounded until April 20.

"This will impact the lines in May, but, now that the decision has been made, we can construct our schedule without those flights well in advance in hopes to minimize the daily disruptions," says the company and the Southwest Airlines Pilots Association in a joint memorandum.

Southwest is in the process of publishing a new schedule for May to take into the account the Boeing 737 Max 8 grounding.

Shares of LUV are up 11.7% YTD and trade at just under 11X 2019 EPS estimates.