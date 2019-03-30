FDA OKs Merck KGaA's MS med Mavenclad

The FDA approves Merck KGaA (OTCPK:MKGAY) unit EMD Serono's Mavenclad (cladribine) tablets for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS).

Because of its safety profile, the drug is generally recommended for patients who failed to adequately respond to or were intolerant of an alternate MS drug. It also has a Boxed Warning for increased risk of cancer and fetal harm.

MS-related tickers: Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG); Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY); Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY); Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB); Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS); Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB); Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA); MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV); Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS); BrainStorm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI); GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH); Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA); TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX); Novartis (NYSE:NVS)