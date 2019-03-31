A factory recovery in China?

Factory activity in China unexpectedly grew for the first time in four months in March, suggesting government stimulus measures may be starting to take hold.

The country's official PMI rose to 50.5 from February's three-year low of 49.2, topping the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction.

Some analysts remained cautious on the growth outlook, however, citing seasonal distortions caused by the long lunar New Year break in February.

