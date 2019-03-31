Too much power over speech? Facebook looks for remedies

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg is calling for new global regulations governing the internet, recommending overarching rules on hateful and violent content, election integrity, privacy and data portability.

"It's impossible to remove all harmful content from the internet, but when people use dozens of different sharing services - all with their own policies and processes - we need a more standardized approach."

To remedy its "power over speech," Facebook is also creating an independent body so users can appeal its decisions, and is currently working with governments to make sure its systems to review content are effective.