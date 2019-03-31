Navigator Holdings Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, April 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $63.3M (-17.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, nvgs has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward.