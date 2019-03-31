PulteGroup Q1 Earnings Preview

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-20.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.93B (-2.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, phm has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward.