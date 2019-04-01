Saudi Aramco begins investor roadshow

As it prepares for its debut dollar bond offering, Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) was rated A1 at Moody's and A+ at Fitch - the fifth-highest investment grade level at both agencies.
Proceeds from the sale, which could raise about $10B, will be used to help fund Aramco's purchase of a 70% stake in Saudi Basic Industries Corp.
It's also a precursor to even greater transparency required for its IPO, planned for 2021.
Aramco's 2018 net income came in at $111.1B, a figure equal to the annual profits of Apple, Google and Exxon Mobil combined.
