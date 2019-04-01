Top News

China factory comeback propels equities

|About: Deutsche X-trackers Harves... (ASHR)|By:, SA News Editor

Better growth numbers from China are lifting investing sentiment across the globe as government stimulus measures appear to be taking hold in the world's second largest economy.

The private Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI came in at 50.8 for March, while the official PMI rose to 50.5, returning back above 50-mark that separates growth from contraction.

Markets are rallying on the news, with Shanghai closing up 2.6%, Dow futures 167 points higher and Nasdaq futures ahead by 1%.

High-level trade negotiations between China and the U.S. are also set to resume in Washington this week following last week's talks in Beijing.

Oil is up 0.8% at $60.62/bbl, gold is 0.4% lower at $1294/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 bps to 2.44%.

ETFs: SPY, QQQ, DIA, SH, SSO, VOO, SDS, IVV, SPXU, TQQQ, UPRO, FXI, KWEB, ASHR, YINN, CAF, EWH, CQQQ, YANG, MCHI, GXC

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox