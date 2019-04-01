PSA Group, Fiat explore 'super platform' - Bloomberg

The reports keep surfacing on a potential PSA Group (OTCPK:PEUGF) and Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) partnership.

The latest? Bloomberg said the two have been holding preliminary discussions to collaborate on a "super platform" to reduce their investment costs across Europe, with any eventual deal likely to include sharing investments for new electric cars.

"No single car manufacturer alone can afford the sheer size of investments needed to develop platforms for the kind of smart, hybrid and connected vehicles that will hit the road in coming years," said Carlo Alberto Carnevale Maffe, a professor at Bocconi University in Milan.