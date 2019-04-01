Another round of Brexit voting for MPs

U.K. lawmakers will hold another round of indicative votes tonight, attempting to come up with an alternative to Theresa May's Brexit plan, which has already been rejected three times.

Chances of success appear minimal and none of the eight options on the table last week fetched a majority in parliament.

Failure would leave the nation with two options: departing the EU in a little over a week without a deal or delaying Brexit further.

There are also reports that May is considering taking her EU withdrawal bill back to parliament for a fourth time.

FTSE 100 +0.9% ; Sterling +0.4% to $1.3078.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP