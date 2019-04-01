Willis Towers Watson to acquire TRANZACT for $1.2B

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) has acquired TRANZACT for $1.2B, comprises of $1.1B of cash consideration and $100M of cash or stock consideration payable at close.
John Haley, CEO of Willis Towers Watson, said, “We are delighted to announce the acquisition of TRANZACT which represents a significant growth opportunity in the direct-to-consumer U.S. health care space and speaks to Willis Towers Watson’s renewed focus on strategic M&A opportunities. This deal will accelerate our direct-to-consumer strategy and help create an end-to-end consumer acquisition platform.”
The transaction is expected to close in 3Q19 and will be immediately accretive to company on an adjusted earnings per share basis.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox