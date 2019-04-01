Willis Towers Watson to acquire TRANZACT for $1.2B

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) has acquired TRANZACT for $1.2B, comprises of $1.1B of cash consideration and $100M of cash or stock consideration payable at close.

John Haley, CEO of Willis Towers Watson, said, “We are delighted to announce the acquisition of TRANZACT which represents a significant growth opportunity in the direct-to-consumer U.S. health care space and speaks to Willis Towers Watson’s renewed focus on strategic M&A opportunities. This deal will accelerate our direct-to-consumer strategy and help create an end-to-end consumer acquisition platform.”

The transaction is expected to close in 3Q19 and will be immediately accretive to company on an adjusted earnings per share basis.