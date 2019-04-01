Japan era name "Reiwa" triggers new stock winners

The new imperial era in Japan - when Crown Prince Naruhito becomes emperor on May 1 - will be called Reiwa, resulting in a spike in some stocks which have "connections" to the new era name.

Advertising firm Ray Corp, which rhymes with the first character "Rei," jumped 7.3% in Tokyo after soaring as high as 19% in heavy trade.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the name, which means "beautiful harmony," emphasized traditional values at a turning point in the nation's history.