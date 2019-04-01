Cable ONE to acquire Fidelity Communications

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) to acquire Fidelity’s data, video and voice business and certain related assets for $525.9M in cash, funded through a combination of cash on hand, revolving credit facility capacity and the proceeds of new indebtedness.

The company expects to realize $15M in estimated annual run-rate cost synergies within three years of closing the transaction.

The acquisition is also expected to provide estimated tax benefits of ~$87M on a present value basis.

The transaction is expected to be completed during 4Q19.