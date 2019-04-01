FDA grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Selumetinib in NF1

The FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for the investigational MEK 1/2 inhibitor selumetinib, being co-developed by AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and Merck (NYSE:MRK).

This designation is for the treatment of pediatric patients aged three years and older with neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF1) symptomatic and/or progressive, inoperable plexiform neurofibromas (PN), a rare, incurable genetic condition.

Breakthrough Therapy status provides for more intensive guidance from the FDA on development, the involvement of more senior agency personnel and a rolling review of the marketing application.