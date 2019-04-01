Macau gaming revenue down 0.4% in March

Macau gross gaming revenue fell 0.4% to 25.8B patacas ($3.2B) in March, according to data from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau.

The revenue mark is the highest of the year so far and beat the -4% drop anticipated by analysts.

Bernstein says a high VIP hold rate helped to boost the month's GGR tally.

YTD gaming revenue in Macau is down 0.5% to 76.15B patacas.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

Related ETF: BJK.