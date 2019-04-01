NanoString teams up with Abcam for GeoMx DSP

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) has entered into commercial agreement with Abcam plc, for the manufacture and sale of antibodies for use with NanoString’s new GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP).

Under the terms of the agreement, Abcam will leverage its collection of over 6,000 recombinant monoclonal antibodies, validated for use with IHC in either fresh frozen or formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue samples, to create bespoke antibody content for NanoString’s GeoMx DSP platform.

Abcam will manufacture and sell GeoMx-formatted antibodies through its catalog and website directly to GeoMx DSP users.

The full launch of the GeoMx DSP platform is underway at the meeting of the AACR being held March 29-April 3.