Dana's aims for public transportation market

Dana (NYSE:DAN) says it's applying its extensive fuel cell expertise to designing and manufacturing composite and metallic bipolar plates for public transportation systems, such as eBus and hydrail applications.

The company calls developing and validating fuel-cell component solutions for emerging, environmentally friendly public transportation vehicles another milestone in its efforts to enable the commercialization of fuel-cell applications.

"Dana has a long history of developing innovative alternative-energy solutions, including fuel-cell technologies, that support the launch of long-range, zero-emission transportation solutions across many different industries," notes top exec Dwayne Matthews.

Source: Press Release