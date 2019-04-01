MannKind +7% on receiving $12.5M milestone payment

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) has achieved the first of several milestones under its licensing and collaboration agreement with United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) for the development and commercialization of a dry powder formulation of treprostinil.

Pursuant to the agreement, MannKind is eligible to earn additional milestone payments up to $37.5M.

MannKind has also filed Form S-3 on March 29, which, when effective, will replace the existing shelf registration statement that expires on April 27.

MNKD shares are up 7% premarket.

Previously: MannKind up 59% on collaborating with United Therapeutics for pulmonary hypertension products (Sept. 4, 2018)