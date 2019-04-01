StoneCo Q1 preliminary revenue on the light side

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) reports preliminary Q1 total revenue and income of BRL 530M-BRL 533M, or $135M-$136M in U.S. dollars, compares with consensus estimate of $135.9M.

StoneCo falls 2.4% in premarket trading.

Signs two binding MOUs to invest in new software companies--VHSYS and Tablet Cloud; the transactions will add about 18,000 new software clients.

Q1 preliminary adjusted net income of BRL 180M-BRL 184M.

Q1 active clients as of March 31, 2019 is expected to be 305.9K and 307.4K; compares with 160.7K at March 31, 2018.

Net adds in Q1 2019 expected to be 38.0K-39.5K vs. 33.5K in Q4 2018.

Total payment volume for the quarter expected to be BRL $26.4B-BRL 26.5B vs. BRL 16.5B in the year-ago quarter.

Previously: StoneCo launches secondary offering of class A shares (April 1)