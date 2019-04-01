Impax Labs pay-for-delay deal for generic Opana ER illegal - FTC

In a unanimous vote, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) rules that Impax Laboratories LLC (NYSE:AMRX) entered into an illegal pay-for-delay scheme with Endo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENDP) aimed at keeping the former's generic version of opioid pain med Opana ER (oxymorphone hydrochloride) extended-release tablets off the market.

Impax, which combined with Amneal Pharmaceuticals about a year ago, agreed not to launch its generic version during the first-to-file 180-day exclusivity period in exchange for a payment from Endo and an additional credit if the market for Opana ER declined before Impax entered the market.

The FTC based its finding on the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in the Actavis case that held that eliminating the risk of competition via a reverse payment settlement constitutes anti-competitive harm. Its final order bars Impax from entering into any type of reverse settlement that restricts or delays generic entry, but does not affect its existing agreements.