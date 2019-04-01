Rio Tinto cuts 2019 iron ore output guidance following cyclone damage

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) says iron ore operations in Western Australia's Pilbara region are progressively resuming following last week's tropical cyclone Veronica, but initial inspections uncovered some damage to the Cape Lambert A port facility.

As a result, Rio now expects FY 2019 iron ore production to come in at the lower end of its previous guidance of 338M-350M metric tons, with storm damage and an earlier fire at the Lambert A port facility causing the loss of ~14M mt of annual production.

Rio’s 2018 iron ore shipments from the region totaled 338.2M metric tons.

On Friday, Rio issued force majeure notices to some iron ore customers due to damage from the cyclone.

Big metals stocks are indicated sharply higher after the Caixin-Markit China manufacturing purchasing managers index rose above 50 in March, indicating growth, while the previous month's reading indicated a contraction: Rio +2.8% , BHP +2.9% , VALE +2% , FCX +2.9% , CLF +2.7% , X +2.8% , NUE +1.7% , MT +5% .

