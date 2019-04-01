Ethiopia delays preliminary release of 737 MAX crash report

The stakes are high as Ethiopia releases a preliminary report today into the cause of an Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people last month and led to the worldwide grounding of Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX.

The U.S. planemaker is trying to hold on to nearly 5,000 MAX 737 orders, air safety regulators facing questions over their scrutiny of the aircraft, and victims' families are potentially looking for compensation.

Liability claims related to the Ethiopian crash and 737 MAX grounding could be the largest aviation reinsurance claim outside of war on record, according to broker Willis Re.

Update: Ethiopia will not release a preliminary report today into the causes of last month’s Ethiopian Airlines crash. Ethiopia’s foreign ministry spokesman had earlier said the preliminary crash report would be released by the ministry of transport.