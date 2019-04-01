VF preps for Kontoor spinoff

VF Corp. (NYSE:VFC) says it has applied to list jeans spinoff Kontoor Brands under the symbol KTB on the New York Stock Exchange.

The new company will include the Wrangler, Lee and Rock & Republic brands as well as the VF Outlet business.

"We are highly confident that the separation is the best path forward for both organizations to achieve even greater potential and enhance long-term shareholder value," says VF CEO Steve Rendle.

The spinoff is expected to occur in May.

